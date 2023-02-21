India participates in UAE’s international defence expo- IDEX; INS Sumedha to participate in NAVDEX 23 

A large defence delegation from India with representatives of public and private sectors as well as startups has reached Abu Dhabi to participate in the four-day IDEX 23 (International Defence Exhibition) between February 20-24. This the UAE’s flagship defence expo.

The IDEX-UAE is considered to be a strategically important tri-service defence exhibition internationally as this the only international defence exhibition and conference which takes place in the MENA region and on display is the latest, state of the art technology available globally in the defence sector – across land, sea and air.

UAE & IDEX

Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the focus during this edition of IDEX in UAE is more on drones, robotics, cyber security platforms, maritime security, air defence systems and secure communications.

For the first time they have also launched IDEX Next_Gen – this is a space dedicated programme where the startups will get a chance to demonstrate their cutting edge technologies in not only the defence sector but also the naval sphere.

Indian Navy goes to UAE

Besides the Indian companies participating, Indian Navy has sent INS Sumedha to participate in NAVDEX 23 (Naval Defence Exhibition) and IDEX 23 (International Defence Exhibition). The ship’s participation in two leading regional naval and defence exhibitions will showcase the strengths of India’s indigenous ship building and underscore Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’.

More about INS Sumedha

This indigenously built Saryu class Naval Offshore Patrol Vessels (NOPV) is third of the series and was commissioned into the Indian Navy in March 2014. This ship has been built at Goa Shipyard (GSL) and according to the Indian Navy is fitted with an impressive array of weapons and sensors. A potent platform it can carry an integral helicopter and also boasts of long endurance. It can also be deployed for different operational missions.

According to reports a number of naval ships and vessels from eight countries including UAE, China, Pakistan, Bahrain, Italy, Britain and Kuwait are taking part in NAVDEX.

The UAE launched the first IDEX almost three decades ago and since then the show has gained popularity not only in the region but across the globe.

Significance for India

India and the UAE have been working towards strengthening defence and security cooperation as the relations between the two countries were elevated to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ in 2017 when Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and present President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was the chief at the Republic Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the UAE four times and the focus has been to elevate the relationship to a higher pedestal.

India-UAE Maritime Cooperation

In an effort to enhance interoperability between the naval forces of India and the UAE, the inaugural edition of bilateral exercise Zayed Talwar of the two navies took place in 2018 and the second edition was conducted in 2021. Several Indian Naval ships have made port calls to the UAE in an effort to promote maritime cooperation.