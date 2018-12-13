India, Pakistan trade fire on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions in Kerni sector, an official said. (Representational image: (IE)

Indian and Pakistani soldiers traded fire on the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, Defence Ministry sources said. The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions in Kerni sector, an official said.

“Our troops retaliated effectively and strongly. Firing exchanges continued for over 20 minutes. No casualty or damage has been reported on our side,” the official said.

