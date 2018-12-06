India, Pakistan trade fire on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Two Indian soldiers were injured on Wednesday in Pakistan firing in the same area.

Indian and Pakistani armies traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, defence sources said.

The Pakistan Army used automatics and mortars to target Indian positions on the LoC in Kamalkote area of Uri sector late on Wednesday, the sources said.

“Indian positions retaliated effectively. Firing exchanges continued till Thursday morning. No casualty has been reported from our side,” they added.

