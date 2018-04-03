India-Pakistan NSAs restore truce over harassment to diplomats

India and Pakistan today announced they have agreed to mutually resolve all issues about the treatment of diplomats.

An intervention by NSA Ajit Doval and his counterpart in Pakistan Nasir Janjua has brought a truce between India and Pakistan over the allegations of harassment towards diplomats and embassy officers. It was reported that Ajit Doval and Nasir Janjua had a telephonic conversation on March 26th. An agreement was sealed between the two countries to end the conflict and harassment meted out to the diplomats. The two countries agreed to resolve the issue under the 1992 Code of Conduct (CoC) for the treatment of diplomat of both the countries.

Apart from the repeated cross-border ceasefire violations, India and Pakistan had also reached a diplomatic impasse due to each country accusing each other of harassing its diplomats and embassy officers. India had raised the issue four times and had protested against the Pakistani authorities over incidents of harassment and intimidation of its diplomats in Islamabad.

It was reported that Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh was being tailed in Islamabad and Indian naval attache was also being tailed by a motorcyclist in Pakistan. The High Commission had lashed out at Pakistan and had said that the incidents of harassment and intimidation are a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

Pakistan too had raised issues over India allegedly harassing Pakistani officials in Delhi. It had also threatened to pull out its diplomats and their families if the intimidation did not stop.

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria and Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood had earlier tried to work towards mending this diplomatic conflict. However, it is the interaction of the NSAs that has brought a truce between India and Pakistan. Doval strongly underlined India’s position over the residential complex that is being built in Islamabad, reported TOI. Pakistan is also believed to have said that any intimidation of Pakistani officials was not acceptable.

The two NSAs sought assurance from each other to not escalate this issue further. They also have shaken hands to resolve this issue immediately under the CoC template. The last time the two NSAs had met was at Bangkok in December 2017, a day after Kulbhushan Jadhav met his mother and wife in Pakistan.