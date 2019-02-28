India Pakistan NEWS LIVE updates: India rules out any deal on return of IAF pilot, Pak says willing to consider

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan

India Pakistan NEWS LIVE: In a stern message to Pakistan, India today ruled out any deal on the return of Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. New Delhi has sought unconditional and immediate return of the IAF pilot, according to a PTI report. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Islamabad was “willing to consider returning Indian pilot” if it leads to ‘de-escalation’, the report said. IAF and Indian Army will jointly address media this evening.

The Narendra Modi government wants Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to walk the talk on investigating the Pulwama attack on CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14. New Delhi also asserted that it wants strict and prompt action against terrorists who are using Pakistan soil to carry out attacks in India. It has firmly said it has not asked for any consular access to the IAF pilot.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that America was expecting “decent news” from both India and Pakistan. Trump, who was in Vietnam capital Hanoi to meet the supreme leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un, said he thought there would be “reasonably attractive news” from India and Pakistan. He said both the countries have been going at it and the US was involved. “We have some reasonably decent news, hopefully, it is going to be coming to an end, going on for a long time, decades and decades,” Trump asserted.