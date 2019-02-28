India Pakistan NEWS LIVE updates: India rules out any deal on return of IAF pilot, Pak says willing to consider

India Pakistan NEWS LIVE: In a stern message to Pakistan, India today ruled out any deal on the return of Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. New Delhi has sought unconditional and immediate return of the IAF pilot, according to a PTI report. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Islamabad was “willing to consider returning Indian pilot” if it leads to ‘de-escalation’, the report said. IAF and Indian Army will jointly address media this evening.
The Narendra Modi government wants Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to walk the talk on investigating the Pulwama attack on CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14. New Delhi also asserted that it wants strict and prompt action against terrorists who are using Pakistan soil to carry out attacks in India. It has firmly said it has not asked for any consular access to the IAF pilot.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said that America was expecting “decent news” from both India and Pakistan. Trump, who was in Vietnam capital Hanoi to meet the supreme leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un, said he thought there would be “reasonably attractive news” from India and Pakistan. He said both the countries have been going at it and the US was involved. “We have some reasonably decent news, hopefully, it is going to be coming to an end, going on for a long time, decades and decades,” Trump asserted.
Pakistan has said it will evaluate with an "open heart" the dossier handed over by India on "specific details" of the involvement of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in the Pulwama terror attack on CRPF on February 14 and the presence of camps of the UN-proscribed terror outfit in the country. India handed over the dossier on Wednesday to the Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan, who was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi to lodge a strong protest over Pakistan Air Force targeting Indian military installations, a day after the Indian counter-terror action against the JeM.
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Sunderbani, Mankote, Khari Karmara and Degwar Sectors in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan continues with its nefarious designes in continuous unprovoked cease fire voilation along the LoC since 6 am in the morning. Now again at around 3 pm, resorted to Unprovoked Cease Fire Violation by heavy Shelling with Mortars and Firing of Small Arms along LoC in Sunderbani, Mankote, Khari Karmara, Degwar Sectors in J&K.Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.
Foreign Secretary has met with diplomats from 10 countries, including Germany, Dominican Republic, Nigeria, South Africa and Belgium. The Foreign Secretary has briefed them on updates in situation between India and Pakistan.
Earlier, while addressing BJP workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We have trust in the capability of our armed forces. So, it is very necessary that anything that dents their morale or allows our enemy to point a finger at us is not done."