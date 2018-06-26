India, Pak army officials hold routine hotline exchange

The issue of ceasefire was not discussed.

Officials of the Directorates General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan today held “routine” talks over hotline.

However, the issue of ceasefire was not discussed.

Army spokesperson Col. Aman Anand said, as per procedure, a hotline exchange took place between brigadier-level officers of the two countries.

Describing the talks as “routine”, he said there was no discussion on ceasefire.

The spokesperson also made it clear that Director General Military Operation-level (apex level) talks were not held.