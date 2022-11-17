India, other countries urge Afghanistan for all inclusive govt at Moscow format consultations

In an effort to further strengthen its relations with Russia despite the Western pressure due to the ongoing conflict in Europe, India participated in the fourth meeting of the ”Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan” which concluded on November 16, 2022.

In this meeting special envoys and senior officials from countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Russia, China, Pakistan and Uzbekistan participated in the meeting. Also present were special invitees – representatives of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey. At the talks India was represented by J P Singh, Joint Secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran) Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). There was no participation from Afghanistan’s Islamist Taliban government at the talks.

According to an official statement from issues related to Afghanistan, including the humanitarian situation, efforts of various stakeholders to provide assistance, efforts to counter threats of terrorism, ensuring regional security and formation of an inclusive and representative government were discussed.

Moscow Format

The Moscow format — is one of several dialogue platforms on Afghanistan and had started much before the country was taken over by Taliban 2.0.

A joint statement issued at the end of the meeting reiterated the countries’ commitment to a sovereign, peaceful, unified, independent and economically developing Afghanistan. An Afghanistan which is free from the threats of drug trafficking and terrorism.

The emphasis was on regional security, socioeconomic, humanitarian issues and most importantly on military-political stability.

The statement has also said that during the meeting Afghanistan was asked to fulfill its commitments to eradicate both the menace of terrorism and drug trafficking from its territory. The country representative was also to take more steps against all terrorist organizations and to eliminate them and to also ensure that Afghanistan would not serve as a breeding ground or source of proliferation of terrorism.

Concern was also expressed about the migration situation around that country, as it could pose a serious threat to the stability and peace in the adjoining countries.

Inclusive government in Afghanistan

Once again at the”Moscow Format Consultations on Afghanistan” the importance of an inclusive government was discussed. A government which reflects the interest of all major ethno-political groups of the country was emphasized on.

The participants, according to the statement issued by the Russian side, expressed a consolidated demand on the complete unfreezing of Afghanistan assets by Washington.