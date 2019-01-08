India, Norway to work together on SDGs and Ocean Economy

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg with PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter)

The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the ocean economy are two areas where India and Norway have agreed to work closely. The two countries also inked an agreement on bilateral ocean dialogue which is expected to give new direction to cooperation in all sectors in this area. Following delegation level talks with Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg, in a joint address to the media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that “The Sustainable Development Goals match India’s growth targets.”

Referring to Solberg inaugurating Norway’s new green Embassy in New Delhi on Monday, Modi said that she has contributed significantly to global efforts to achieve the SDGs. “Prime Minister Solberg has given a lot of encouragement to global efforts towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals,” Modi said.

While stating that trade and investment form an important part of the India-Norway bilateral relationship, Modi said that Norway’s Government Pension Fund has made a portfolio investment of around $12 billion in India.

Norwegian companies will benefit from India’s immense potential in both portfolio investment and foreign direct investment in the days to come, he added. Both countries are also cooperating with the Norway-India Partnership Initiative on the issue of mother and child health.

Stressing on the importance of Ocean Economy for India, Modi said that, “Under the Sagarmala programme in particular, there are many opportunities for Norwegian companies in ship-building, ports and port-led development in India.”

Referring to Norway’s immense experience in the ocean economy, he said that 70 per cent of that country’s exports is in the maritime industry. The visiting leader Prime Minister Solberg said that the world will not be able to achieve the SDGs if India is not on board.

Referring to her personal interest in women’s empowerment, she said that India has been working hard in this area and urged the two countries to increase cooperation in ocean economy.

She also said that both sides discussed cooperation in the areas of energy, climate change and environment. This was the first meeting between Modi and Solberg after the first ever India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm, Sweden, in April last year.

Earlier in the day, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj called on the visiting leader and both leaders discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in all sectors.

In the presence of Prime Minister Modi, the visiting leader will deliver the inaugural address at the fourth Raisina Dialogue, organised by Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with Observer Research Foundation (ORF). This dialogue is India’s flagship annual geopolitical and geo-strategic conference. Solberg arrived here on Monday on her first visit to India.