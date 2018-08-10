India, Nepal border forces pledge to enhance security, intelligence sharing

A visiting delegation of the Nepalese frontier guarding force – the Armed Police Force – concluded its four-day talks with their Indian counterparts Sashastra Seema Bal in Delhi.

The border guarding forces of India and Nepal today resolved to enhance mutual cooperation and “timely” sharing of intelligence to check trans-border crimes along the 1,751-km porous frontier the two countries share. A visiting delegation of the Nepalese frontier guarding force – the Armed Police Force – concluded its four-day talks with their Indian counterparts Sashastra Seema Bal in Delhi. The Nepalese side was led by APF Inspector General Shailendra Khanal, and the SSB delegation was headed by Director General Rajni Kant Sharma.

“The main aim of the meeting was to enhance mutual cooperation and coordination between the two forces. Both sides discussed various issues that covered prevailing border situation, trans-border crimes, forward and backward linkages, and human trafficking to maintain sanctity and security of the international border. “It was mutually agreed to continue holding regular co-ordination meetings at all levels. It was also concurred to continue and extend cooperation to handle the border issues with mutual understanding,” an SSB spokesperson said.

He said the two forces discussed the security scenario at the border and “emphasised on timely sharing of information between them on trans-border crime and criminal activities.” The next round of this annual meeting will be held in Nepal next year. The SSB is also tasked with guarding the 699-km India-Bhutan border and it functions under the Union Home Ministry.