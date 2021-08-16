India monitors the situation in Afghanistan at high levels: MEA

“Depending on the situation in Kabul where the ATC is not working, any mission will be challenging for the IAF pilots. It will have to be a quick turnaround flight for the transport pilots of the IAF,” the officer quoted above said. (Credit Reuters)

Amidst increasing uncertainty and violence after Taliban took over Afghanistan, India is keeping a close watch in that country.

There are still some Indian nationals who are stuck in that country and efforts are being made to bring them back as well as other numbers of Afghan citizens who have been India’s partners in various sectors.

Ministry of External Affairs responds to media

Late Monday evening (August 16, 2021) the official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “In the last few days the situation has deteriorated significantly and is changing rapidly.”

In an official statement, he said “The situation there is being closely monitored at high levels. And all steps are being taken to ensure the security of the Indian nationals as well our interests in that country.”

Periodic advisories for the safety and security of Indian nationals have been circulated. “This includes calling for their immediate return to India,” he added.

In fact the Indian mission and consulates had been circulating emergency contact numbers and have also extended assistance to community members.

There are still some Indian nationals who are stuck there and the Indian mission is in touch with them.

According to Mr Bagchi, “The mission is also in touch with the representatives of Afghan Hindus and Sikh communities and the government will help repatriate those who wish to leave Afghanistan.”

India stands by the Afghans

India has also offered to repatriate those Afghans who have been partners in the mutual development programmes, people to people and education.

As has been reported earlier by Financial Express Online, all flights out of Kabul Airport have been suspended. This suspension has impacted India’s repatriation efforts. “Once the operations at the Kabul airport resumes, India will restart the operation of evacuating the citizens and those Afghans who want to come here.”

IAF to bring back Indians?

There is no confirmation on a transport aircraft C-17 being deployed to bring back the Indians who are stuck in Kabul. “The decision for evacuating Indians and those Afghans who wish to come to India will be taken by the MEA,” explained a senior officer who wished to remain anonymous.

Will it be easy for IAF to carry out this mission?

“Depending on the situation in Kabul where the ATC is not working, any mission will be challenging for the IAF pilots. It will have to be a quick turnaround flight for the transport pilots of the IAF,” the officer quoted above said.