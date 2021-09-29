India, Mexico seek to deepen cooperation in trade, space and energy sectors

The agenda of talks between the two leaders focused on strengthening cooperation in various sectors including Energy, Space, ICT, and Pharmaceuticals. Also the two talked about the immense scope for exchanging experiences and best practices. (Photo: S Jaishankar Official Twitter)

Deepening of trade ties, expansion of cooperation in pharmaceuticals, ICT and energy sectors were the focus of external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar’s visit to Mexico earlier this week. He went to that country at the invitation of his Mexican counterpart Casaubón, soon after concluding his visit to the US for the UNGA session. During his three day visit he met with Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador, attended the Independence Day celebrations in Mexico City, and he interacted with the CEOs of major companies and the business community as well.

As has been reported earlier by the Financial Express Online, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Talks with Mexican President

The agenda of talks between the two leaders focused on strengthening cooperation in various sectors including Energy, Space, ICT, and Pharmaceuticals. Also the two talked about the immense scope for exchanging experiences and best practices.

First visit in 41 years

There have been high level visits to Mexico, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in June 2016.

However, after a gap of 41 years, this was the first visit by a foreign minister of India to that country. The last visit was by the then foreign minister PV Narasimha Rao.

He also visited the pyramids of the Sun and the Moon at Teotihuacan, which according to information available are believed to have been built in about 200 AD.

Talks with his Mexican counterpart

The minister had a “comprehensive discussion” with his counterpart Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón. During talks the two sides reviewed cooperation in various areas including trade and investment, space, scientific potential, consular issues as well as cultural ties. In the meeting which took place on Monday, both sides agreed to collaborate more in international foras.

He was received at the airport by that country’s Minister of Finance and Public Credit Rogelio Ramírez de la O. And the two had a discussion related to Mexico’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mexico, which is India’s second largest trade partner in the Latin America region, is a member of the UN Security Council alongside India for the 2021-22 period. According to the official data available, the bilateral trade between the two in 2018 had touched USD 10.155 billion, and exports worth USD 5.231 billion and imports were valued at USD 4.923 billion, consistent with official data.

To drive a privileged partnership between the two countries, in his meeting with the representatives of various businesses and CEOs, Jaishankar urged them to invest in India which will boost greater economic cooperation between the two countries.

What does India export to Mexico?

Mostly vehicles and auto parts; ceramic products; electronic equipment; chemicals; aluminum products; steel; gems; and electrical machinery.

And India imports crude oil, machinery and electrical goods from that country.