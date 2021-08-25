India may consider talks with inclusive government in Afghanistan, experts

After two decades Taliban is back in Afghanistan and are in the process of forming a new government.

India could talk with a new government in Afghanistan if it is inclusive and has representation of all sections of the society of Afghanistan. Experts have suggested all diplomatic resources be used to ensure that Afghanistan does not become a hub of anti-India activity. “It will be a step in the right direction if India decides to engage a section of the Afghan Taliban,” they said. According to them there is a need for a long-term strategic approach towards Afghanistan.

“This should be focused on diplomatic, economic, political and military dimensions,” Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan had said earlier. Adding, “India’s Afghan policy must be based on a clear-cut understanding of the regional and global strategic environment and of the country’s strategic goals in the region.”

“Maintaining distance from Taliban would be unwise for India, as this is what Pakistan desires” Prof Rajan Kumar & Prof Bappaditya Mukherjee have said.

When will India talk?

At the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday, India's Permanent Representative Indramani Pandey said, "Broadly represented government would help in gaining more acceptability and legitimacy."

In view of the recent developments in that country India will have to review its policy and talk with Taliban. So far India has made investments in that country touching USD 3 billion and has also sponsored several development projects and had expanded its diplomatic presence through a network of consulates in that country.

Connectivity Project

Through Chabahar in Iran to Afghanistan was in the process of being developed.

India-Russia Telephone Call

The prevailing security situation, drug threat and countering the dissemination of the terrorist ideology from Afghanistan was the focus of a 45 minute telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Russian President Vladmir Putin on Tuesday.

This was the first high-level engagement of India with regional stakeholders in Afghanistan.

Russia is one of the countries which have kept its mission in Kabul operational. Also, the conversation between the two leaders comes ahead of the forthcoming BRICS summit of September 9, 2021 where India is holding the Chairship.

According to an official statement that was issued by the Kremlin, the two leaders talked about the significance of the coordinated efforts to ensure safety in the region as a whole and peace and stability of Afghanistan. Concerns were also expressed on the drug threat from that country.

G-7

G-7 countries in a joint statement issued at the end of virtual meet on Tuesday urged all parties in Afghanistan to establish an “inclusive and representative government, including with the meaningful participation of women and minority groups”.