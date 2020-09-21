India, Maldives will support each other in fight against health, economic impact of COVID-19: PM Modi

“India has always risen to the occasion whenever Maldives needed a friend. My sincere thanks to PM @narendramodi , government and people of India for their neighborly spirit and generosity following the official handover of USD250 million as financial assistance today,” Solih said.
Modi replied, “Appreciate your warm sentiments, President @ibusolih! As close friends and neighbours, India and Maldives will continue to support each other in our fight against the health and economic impact of COVID-19.”