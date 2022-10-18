India made HTT-40 to be unveiled at DefExpo 2022, deal for IAF expected soon

The indigenous Basic Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40) manufactured by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will be unveiled at the India Pavilion on Wednesday (Oct 19, 2022) at the DefExpo 2022.

The contract for 70 basic trainers for the Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to be finalized soon, sources confirmed to Financial Express Online on the sidelines of the ongoing DefExpo 2022.

PM to unveil the aircraft

The special unveiling will take place when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India Pavilion.

More about HTT-40

The HTT-40 for the Indian Air Force (IAF) will be powered by the TPE331-12 family of engines from Honeywell. There is an initial requirement of 70 aircraft for which negotiations are going on.

This aircraft has been built with 70 percent indigenous Indian content and has met all the specifications laid down by the Indian Air Force (IAF). This aircraft has been built with the company funds (HAL’s funds) of Rs 500 crore and will be powered by the Honeywell’s engines.

As has been reported earlier this aircraft is used for training fresh pilots before they are allowed to move to the more advanced Kiran, and then to the `Hawk’ Advanced Jet Trainer (AJT). After completing their training on the AJT, the trainees turn into pilots and are then posted to fighter squadrons of the IAF.

HTT-40 would also be used for basic flight training, aerobatics, instrument flying and close formation flights whereas its secondary roles would include navigation and night flying.

According to officials, this aircraft is a supreme example of cutting-edge technology which has been designed to meet primary training requirements of the Indian defence services. And is equipped with the latest avionics, an air-conditioned cabin and ejection seats.

It has unique features including running change-over of pilots, hot-refueling and short- turnaround time. And is set to be certified to international military aircraft training standards. All the tests required for certification were completed in record six years from the first flight.

Update

• All Systems tests completed

• All PSQR performances met.

• Hot weather, Sea level and Cross wind trials completed.

• Controls optimized and 10 Turn Spins demonstrated on clean aircraft.

• User assisted technical trials completed.

• Aircraft demonstrated for rain water resistance.

• All systems certified to PSQR and FAR 23

• Received Provisional Clearance for Airworthiness of the aircraft from CEMILAC.