India likely to be self reliant in key military technologies soon

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s `Make in India’ and `Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has identified three critical technologies including a production line for semiconductors, aero-engines and most importantly advanced materials used in the military technology.

Why these technologies?

A senior Ministry of Defence source explained to Financial Express Online on the sidelines of DefExpo 2022 “These technologies are important for the different platforms and weapons used by the Indian Armed Forces. And the idea to ensure that dependency on imports should be cut down in these niche areas and to achieve self dependency on different projects is in the pipeline which will help to reach the goal.”

A source told Financial Express Online niche technologies that are very important for manufacturing the platforms in India are being imported and the focus is to make them in India to become more self-reliant in the defence sector.

Aero-engines

According to the source, to ensure that India becomes self-reliant in engines for fighter aircraft, helicopters, ships and other platforms, discussions are already going on with some of the top engine manufacturers in the world. The talks are focused on co-developing a new engine for a fighter jet with a 110 kilo Newton thrust. As has been reported in Financial Express Online earlier, state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has been in talks with the French `Safran’ , General Electric of the US and Rolls Royce of the UK.

It has also been reported in Financial Express Online that the Light Combat Aircraft `Tejas’ is already being powered by GE-404 engine and this engine has 84 kN thrust.

Recently the UK based Rolls Royce announced its tie up with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) — Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE)to jointly make High Thrust Low bypass engine (110kn+). This engine will power the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The IPR for this engine will be held by India.

There are talks going on with the US based GE Aviation to manufacture the engines for LCA in India. There is already an assembly line set up for GE’s LM2500 marine engine in a venture with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. This engine is powering the Indian Navy’s INS Vikrant aircraft carrier.

Materials for the military

A task force was appointed by the Ministry of Defence which has identified 10 identified the most critical and strategic materials which are being imported and can be manufactured in India.

And this, according to the source quoted above, was possible by creating a national level infrastructure which will help to plug the technology gaps.

Semiconductors

Commonly known as `chips’ are the most informant components going on board either tanks, missiles, submarines, space launches, drones, underwater vehicles, guns, naval warships, submarines and much more.

“Due to changing world order, it will be good if India takes this on a war footing,” suggested an expert, adding, “this is one of the most important part and when we can have our own set up it will not only help the defence sector but also the civil sector as these `semi-conductors are used in mobile phones, fridge, electric, and other household products.

The Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) are working together to manufacture `chips’. The aim is to develop and make an `Indian microprocessor chip’. “By the end of 2023 or early 2024, MeitY is expected to manufacture the chips in India and will hand them over to be used in different military platforms,” said the source.

There is a “deployment-linked incentive (DLI)’’ which will help the two ministries facilitate in the indigenous design and manufacturing of the semi conductors which are safe and secure to be used by the defence industry here. There will be versions of the ‘secure chips’ which will be indigenously developed and designed. And will be used on different platforms and systems of the Indian Armed Forces.

Is the DRDO involved?

While major requirements of the chips for the armed forces are imported, the DRDO has a manufacturing unit of Semiconductor Laboratory, Mohali.