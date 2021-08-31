India keeps a close watch on Afghanistan even as UNSC adopts Resolution 2595

Smoke rises after fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel in the city of Kandahar province south of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Sidiqullah Khan)

With the situation in Afghanistan evolving, a high level group had recently been directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on the immediate priorities of India.

Sources have said that the group which has External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and other senior officials, has been meeting on a regular basis over and keeping a close watch on the war torn nation from where the remaining US led forces have left on Tuesday.

What is the high level group watching?

According to sources, the group which has been meeting on a daily basis and assessing the situation on the ground in Afghanistan has been focusing on the Indians who are still stranded there, the evacuation of the Afghan nationals (especially the minorities who wish to come to India).

India is keeping a close watch and assuring that the territory of that country is not used for terrorist activities against India.

Also, the group is keeping a watch on the international reactions to happenings in Afghanistan, including the Resolution passed which has been passed by the UN Security Council.

More about the UNSC Resolution on Afghanistan

Under India’s Presidency, Resolution 2593 on the situation in Afghanistan has been passed by the UNSC, early Tuesday morning (August 31, 2021).

According to sources, India has been in constant touch with during its month long presidency

India has been in continuous touch over the last few days with important members of the UNSC on the matters related to Afghanistan, also external affairs minister S Jaishankar has also discussed with the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a phone call and other high level officials.

As has been reported earlier, there have been three earlier statements by the UNSC related to Afghanistan (August 6, 17 & 27). And given the critical situation in that country, as the President of the UNSC India felt there should be a Security Council Resolution.

India has played a very important role to ensure the smooth passage of the Resolution 2593, which addresses India’s key concerns related to Afghanistan.

What is Resolution 2595?

The Resolution adopted by the UNSC has specifically mentioned individuals and entities: Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, etc., pursuant to UNSC Resolution 1267.

It has also stated that the Afghan territory should not be used to threaten or attack any country. Or to plan or finance terrorist acts and shelter or train terrorists.

It has addressed India’s concerns related to the travel from that country, including the Kabul Airport. This is important as India is trying to evacuate the stranded Indian citizens in that country as well as the Afghan nations (especially the minorities), who are keen to come to India.

It has also addressed issues of human rights, inclusive and negotiated settlement, as well as humanitarian assistance.

According to sources, for India, “It is also noteworthy that the Resolution has declared that the Security Council decides to remain seized of the matter. And this will have an important bearing on the course of developments in Afghanistan.”