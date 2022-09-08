India Japan to hold first ever Fighter exercise

India and Japan on Thursday in Tokyo have reaffirmed their commitment to a rules-based global order that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations. During the second edition of 2+2 Ministerial Level talks, a decision to hold the first ever fighter exercise soon was also taken.

The ministers of India and Japan also emphasised on the need for countries to seek peaceful resolution to disputes in accordance with international law.

A joint statement issued at the end of the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, has stated that Defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar along with their Japanese counterparts acknowledged the potential for the two countries to expand bilateral cooperation in technology and defence areas. They also expressed satisfaction in cooperation in the areas of Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)/Robotics. At the end of the dialogue the two countries agreed to identify more areas for deeper cooperation in defence equipment and technology.

Who met at the 2+2 Dialogue?

From India: Minister of Defence of India, Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr S Jaishankar and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, HAYASHI Yoshimasa, Minister of Defense of Japan, HAMADA Yasukazu.

Besides agreeing to launch the Joint Service Staff Talks between the Japan Joint Staff and the Indian Integrated Defence Staff, the ministers of sides agreed to have deeper cooperation on HA/DR and response to infectious diseases and pandemics.

Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region

Both India and Japan acknowledged the potential of the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region. And for further enhancing maritime cooperation, the ministers during discussion sought deeper coordination with Liaison Officers (LO) of other countries.

Indo-Pacific & ASEAN

They also highlighted their commitment to a common strategic goal of free and open Indo-Pacific Region and reiterated support for ASEAN’s unity. The minister expressed their support for the “ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP)”. This according to the joint statement upholds the principles of freedom, transparency, inclusiveness, and rule of law.

The Indian side has extended its support to work together with Japan towards enhanced security and defence cooperation.

Bilateral Exercises

Both sides have agreed to continue exercises at both bilateral and multilateral level including JIMEX, Malabar and Dharma Guardian.