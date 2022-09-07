India-Japan to discuss Indo-Pacific, joint production of military platform and outer space

India and Japan are getting ready for the second 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue starting Thursday (September 8). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar will meet their counterparts — minister of defence Yasukazu Hamada and minister of foreign affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi to review the bilateral cooperation between the sides.

Agenda announced by Ministry of External Affairs and Defence

Both countries are pursuing a special strategic and global partnership which is based on respect for rule of law, freedom and shared values of democracy. The two ministers will hold the Defence Ministerial Meeting and Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with their counterparts.

The 2+2 Ministerial between India and Japan is taking place more than five months after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visit for the annual India-Japan summit.

Besides exploring new initiatives to further strengthen the bilateral partnership, the two sides will take a stock of the developments in the Indo-Pacific, expansion of NATO, ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, China-Taiwan crisis and other issues of mutual interest.

In Tokyo, defence minister Rajnath Singh during his bilateral meeting will discuss with his counterpart about identifying new avenues of deepening defence cooperation. He will also call on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan.

Background

India-Japan Bilateral talks are expected to focus on jointly developing and participating in various military platforms. These include Future Ready Combat Vehicle, building Shinmaywa US-2 amphibious aircraft under Transfer of Technology, building naval vessels and submarines. Japan has offered to participate in India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, and providing materials and components which are used in building these platforms.

Defence Cooperation

The two sides are already having bilateral and multilateral military drills. And Financial Express Online has reported earlier that in 2020 the two countries signed an agreement related to reciprocal provision of supply and services between the armed forces of the two countries.

Also for both the countries maritime domain awareness, open, free and secure Indo-Pacific Region, developments in South China Sea and the Korean Peninsula are of interest.

The talks will also focus on cooperation in Outer Space, Development Projects in North East and cyber Security.