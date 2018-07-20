India, Japan hold Maritime Affairs Dialogue

Representative Image: Reuters

India and Japan held the fourth round of Maritime Affairs Dialogue here during which key issues related to the Indo-Pacific region and maritime security were discussed, the Ministry of External Affairs said today. The Indian delegation at the dialogue, held yesterday, was led by Pankaj Sharma, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs) in the MEA, while the Japanese side was led by

Ambassador Kansuke Nagaoka, Policy Planning and International Security Policy in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “The two sides exchanged views on various topics of mutual interest including the Indo-Pacific region, maritime security, cooperation in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), Search and Rescue (SAR) and discussed ways and means of further strengthening the bilateral cooperation in these areas,” the MEA said in a statement.

The dialogue was followed by the seventh round of the India-Japan Bilateral Consultations on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Export Control held here today. The Indian delegation was led by Sharma, while the Japanese delegation was led by Ambassador Tomoyuki Yoshida, Director-General, Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Science Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the consultations, the two sides exchanged views on a range of contemporary disarmament and non-proliferation related issues. Both sides reiterated the importance of these dialogues as important mechanisms between the two countries for consultations on strategic issues. India and Japan agreed to hold the next round of the dialogues on a mutually convenient date in Japan.