India-Japan Dialogue soon: Strategic and global partnership focus of PM Modi’s bilateral talks

The focus of the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart on Tuesday will be on further strengthening of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

PM Modi is leaving for Tokyo to attend the QUAD Leaders Summit and later have bilateral meetings with the leaders of other member countries – the US President Joe Biden, the new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

QUAD Summit

Is expected to provide the leaders an opportunity to review the initiatives that have been outlined by the member countries. Besides discussing the developments in the Indo-Pacific Region, other issues of mutual interest will also be discussed at the summit level as well as when he has bilateral meetings with the leaders.

India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue & More

The two countries are in the process of finalizing the dates for the second 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which was expected to take place in April this year. This time the dialogue will take place in Japan and defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will travel to that country and will meet with their Japanese counterparts, Yoshimasa Hayashi and Nobuo Kishi respectively.

Though the timelines are still in the process of being worked out the dialogue will take place amidst the ongoing war between Ukraine & Russia, as well as expansion of NATO and most importantly after the QUAD Leaders summit.

Responding to a question from Financial Express Online related to the 2+2 dialogue and Defence and Security Cooperation, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said, “For the 2+2 we are in discussions with our Japanese counterparts.”

He also said that Defence & Security are two important components of the Indo-Japanese relations and there are several segments to it.

After several rounds of talks, there was no deal signed between India and Japan over the purchase of Shinmaywa US-2 amphibious aircraft.

Both sides had initiated talks for the manufacturing of armoured vehicles FICV (Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle) and the new FRCV (Future Ready Combat Vehicle) programmes. And according to sources, when PM Modi interacts with the industry leaders, Mitsubishi head is also expected to be present.

The Japanese company Mitsubishi has the expertise to build such vehicles and there could be a joint venture with the Indian private sector company in the future.

Military Cooperation

Both countries are already having bilateral and multilateral military drills including the recently concluded MILAN 22 exercise.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that in 2020 an agreement related to reciprocal provision of supply and services between the armed forces of the two countries was inked.

Financial Express Online has also reported earlier that the two countries are also looking at the possibility of co-development, co-manufacturing as well co-designing of different military platforms. And in this according to the foreign secretary, technologies and specific design aspects will also be included.

For both countries, maritime domain awareness, free, open and secure Indo-Pacific Region, developments in the region as well as South China Sea and the Korean Peninsula are interests.

Bilateral Talks

When Prime Ministers of both countries meet on Tuesday, besides Economic Cooperation, Development projects in the North East, Cyber Security, Outer Space, Defence and Security will be discussed.

At the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit in March this year both leaders had announced their intention to realize over the next five years from Japan to India — Japanese Yen five trillion in public and private investment and financing. And to realise this, in his interaction with the industry honchos in Tokyo, PM Modi’s interaction will focus on deepening of economic ties between the two countries.

Differences over the on-going Ukraine-Russia War

India continues with its stand that the leaders of Russia and Ukraine need to resolve the ongoing situation through diplomacy and dialogue. The US, Australia and Japan are among the countries which have taken a stand against Russia and have imposed tough sanctions against that country.

Investments in Northeast

Japan is the only country which has been invited to invest in various projects related to infrastructure in the Northeast.