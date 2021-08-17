India introduces a new e-Visa for Afghans; it is not religion based

In view of the situation worsening in Afghanistan, a new category has been introduced today of electronic visa — ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’. (Photo source: IE)

Amidst the chaos in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over Kabul on Sunday, the citizens of that country are looking to escape from there.

For those who are stuck in Afghanistan as the country witnesses more uncertainty e-Emergency X-Misc Visa has been introduced on an urgent basis and this will help in expediting the visa application process. There is no religion based priority visa for the Afghan citizens.

Disturbing images of people hanging on the wings of the aircraft at the Hamid Karzai International Airport has been floating around on various social media platforms. People are running away from Afghanistan. They fear the hard-line brand of Islam that Taliban is going bring back as it had done in its rule during 1996-2001 rule.

More about e-Emergency X-Misc Visa

In view of the situation worsening in Afghanistan, a new category has been introduced today of electronic visa — ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’. This will help in fast tracking applications for entry of the Afghans in India.

According to sources, the e-visa option was earlier not open to Afghan nations and they had to be physically present at the Indian mission and consulates in that country. However, due to the current situation there, a decision was taken at a high level to open e-Visa. Also, the tourist visa option has been suspended.

How to apply for this visa?

The most important thing is that the e-Visa is not religion based. All the applications will be scrutinized and decisions taken in Delhi at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The security review of the applicant will be mainly for checking the credentials. Initially after scrutiny a visa will be issued with a validity of six months.

What are the documents required?

The government will be putting out an announcement about the documents that are required for applying for an Indian visa.

Documents required for visa will be uploaded on the portal shortly.

https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html is the URL where the Afghans can apply.