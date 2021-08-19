India initiated resolutions related to Peacekeeping adopted by UNSC

Keeping in line with India's focus on peacekeeping, the Presidential Statement (PRST) in the UNSC adopted focused exclusively on utilizing technology to help the peacekeepers.

At the end of an Open Debate which was initiated by India at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Resolution on accountability for crimes against United Nations Peacekeepers and a Presidential Statement on ‘Peacekeeping and Technology’ was adopted.

Resolution on accountability for crimes against UN Peacekeepers which was adopted unanimously on Wednesday was drafted by India and was co-sponsored by all the members of the United Nations Security Council, and over 80 UN Member States.

During the event, as has been reported earlier, India in coordination with the United Nations also rolled out a Technology Platform which will be used for the safety and security of the peacekeepers.

Keeping in line with India’s focus on peacekeeping, the Presidential Statement (PRST) in the UNSC adopted focused exclusively on utilizing technology to help the peacekeepers. Under the PRST use of modern technology is encouraged which will be used for improving the security and safety of the peacekeepers deployed in risky environments.

At the open debate the UNSC urged the Member states who are hosting peacekeeping operations, to ensure that they help in bringing to justice those who commit acts of violence and are responsible for killing peacekeepers under the Blue Helmets.

The Open debate at the UNSC was chaired by the external affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, the theme of which was ‘Protecting the Protectors: Technology and Peacekeeping’. This is the second signature event under India’s month-long presidency of the 15-member UN body.

The UNITE AWARE platform

This platform provides terrain related information to peacekeepers and also helps to increase situational awareness. This platform will be using modern surveillance technology for real time threat assessments.

It will also have access to live video and satellite imagery.

Can also deliver early warnings to the peacekeepers.

This platform, according to the external affairs minister, will be deployed for ongoing Peacekeeping Missions: UNFICYP (Cyprus), and AMISOM (Somalia), MINUSMA (Mali), and UNMISS (South Sudan).

For rolling out this platform India has joined hands with the UN and contributed USD 1.64 million.

Also at the end of the debate a MoU was signed between India and the UN. This MoU is in support to the -‘Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping’ initiative and also UN C4ISR – UN Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Academy for Peace Operations (UNCAP) based which is based in Entebbe, Uganda.

During a solemn ceremony at the UN Peacekeepers Memorial in New York City, the MoU was exchanged between India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti and Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare.

Since 1948, more than one million men and women have served under the blue flag of the United Nations.

Out of the 4,000 peacekeepers that have lost their lives in the line of duty, 174 Indian peacekeepers have lost their lives. India is the highest troop contributing country in the world.