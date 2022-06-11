India hands over ITFH, a symbol of friendly relations, to Tajikistan

A fully-fledged 50 bedded hospital India-Tajikistan Friendship Hospital (ITFH) was formally handed over to the government of Central Asian country Tajikistan.

This hospital which was renovated by India under a MoU between the two countries in 2013 has been giving free-of-cost valuable medical services for almost eight years to the Armed Forces and civilian population of that country. This free medical service is possible due to the financial assistance and technical support by the Indian government.

On Saturday, Ambassador of India to Tajikistan Viraj Singh handed over the ITFH to Deputy Defence Minister of Tajikistan Major General Shohiyon Abdusottor.

The hospital which has been handed over today to the Tajik side is fully equipped with all the medical equipment, support equipment, stores, medicines, X-Ray machines, Operation Theatre, Critical Care ambulances, and administrative vehicles

What medical facilities are provided at ITFH?

A vast range of medical facilities including Medicine, Pediatrics, ENT, Surgery, Gynecology and Dental treatments.

A team of Indian Army doctors and medical staff over years, 100,000 patients have got support from this hospital and almost 2000 surgeries over the last couple of years. And the Indian Army doctors have also played an important role in training the local Tajik doctors and medical staff. India has sent around 42 tons of `Made in India’ medicines to ITFH.

More from India

India has sent more medical support to the Central Asian country in other forms. This includes through UNICEF 2 million doses of oral polio vaccine in 2010 following the outbreak of Polio in south-west Tajikistan.

Then, in 2018, 10 ambulances have been gifted by the Indian government to various regions of Tajikistan and this was followed by 50,000 HCQ tablets and 100,000 paracetamol tablets to Tajikistan in 2020 following the global pandemic of COVID-19.

Also, almost 700,000 ‘Made in India’ Covishield vaccines were supplied to Tajikistan in 2021.