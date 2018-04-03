India hails US decision to designate Hafiz Saeed’s Milli Muslim League as terror outfit

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar welcomes US decision to designate Hafiz Saeed’s MML

India today welcomed the United States’ decision to designate Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s Milli Muslim League (MML) as a terror group, saying it vindicates New Delhi’s charge that Islamabad is allowing its soil to be used for carrying out terror activities. MML is the political front of Saeed’s terror group Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), blacklisted by the US.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that New Delhi welcomes the action taken by the US to designate MML as a global terror organisation. “It vindicates India’s position that Pakistan has not taken effective action against terrorist groups and individuals,” he said.

Kumar said that the US decision substantiates the fact that terrorists and outfits are allowed by the Pakistani government to function inside the country by changing their names. He said that dreaded terrorists continue to roam freely in Pakistan. The designation, he said, is rejection of the attempts made by Pakistan to open the doors for terrorists to join the mainstream.

Kumar said that Pakistan has failed on many fronts in fulfiling its promise to eliminate terrorism from its soil. “It highlights Pakistan’s failure,” the MEA official said, adding that Islamabad has also not done anything concrete to check menace terror financing.

Earlier today, the US State Department placed the MML on its list of foreign terrorist organisations. Besides, it also designated seven members of MML’s central leadership as foreign terrorists.

MML, the political front of the JuD, was floated by Hafiz Saeed last year. The Election Commission had refused to recognise the MML as a political party, forcing Saeed to move to the court. The Islamabad High Court last month set aside the EC decision and ordered that MML be registered as a political party.

Hafiz Saeed carries a bounty of USD 10 million announced by the US. He was put under house arrest by Pakistan’s government last year but the court recently allowed him to walk free. Saeed claims that the JuD is involved in humanitarian activities but the group has been blacklisted by the US.