India hails ‘triumph of democracy’ in Maldives, to work closely with its Indian Ocean neighbour

India has consistently held the position since the imposition of emergency early this year, that there was a need to protect the democracy in the Maldives and preserve the mandate of the people. (IE)

Welcoming the acceptance of the verdict of the people of Maldives, keeping with ‘Neighbourhood First’ Policy, India is looking forward to working closely with the Maldives in further deepening their partnership. While its growing proximity to China has been a matter of grave concern to India, the island nation is of great importance to New Delhi, 22,000 Indians live there.

At the weekly briefing, responding to a question, the official spokesperson of the MEA said that, “This election marks not only the triumph of democratic forces in the Maldives, but also reflects the firm commitment to the values of democracy and the rule of law.”

At the end of the successful completion of the third Presidential election process in the neighbouring island country, apart from the world leaders welcoming the successful conduct of the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on his victory.

The opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Maldivian Democratic Party had been declared as the winner of the presidential election in the Maldives by the Election Commission of that country recently. New Delhi has been keenly watching the elections and concerned with the political instability in the Maldives, welcomed the result.

The political situation in the archipelago had worsened after the Supreme Court of that country had earlier this year quashed the convictions of nine opposition figures, among them exiled ex-President Mohamed Nasheed, who was ousted from office in 2012, reports had indicated.