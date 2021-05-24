India gets more Oxygen tankers and cylinders come from overseas; Navy and IAF continue with relief work

IL-76 flying back from Bangkok with Oxygen Containers. (Photos Credit: IAF & Navy)

Indian Navy & Air Force continue bringing in COVID related relief materials including oxygen cylinders and tankers from overseas and transporting them to the designated refilling stations.

Update on IAF Sorties

According to the IAF, it airlifted oxygen containers from three countries across the globe.

On May 22, 2021, IL-76 airlifted 3 Cryogenic Oxygen Containers from Bangkok and delivered them to Hyderabad. This was followed by C-17s airlifting 4 Cryogenic Oxygen Containers from Frankfurt getting them to Hindan and C-17 flew from Ostend, Belgium to Panagarh with 4 oxygen containers.

Besides these sorties, the IAF also sent C-17 which is going to bring back 2 Oxygen concentrators from Bordeaux to Hindan.

Domestic Sorties

According to the IAF, within the country, C-17s have airlifted around 22 Oxygen Tankers from various locations and delivered them to their refilling stations on Saturday (May 22, 2021).

Op Samudra Setu II

Besides deploying its warships in Search And Rescue (SAR) for `Cyclone Taukate’* & in readiness for `Cyclone Yaas’, the warships of the Indian Navy are also busy getting back Liquid Medical Oxygen from countries in Persian Gulf.

Under COVID relief Op ‘Samudra Setu II, INS Trikand has reached Mumbai port with two Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) containers of 20 MT each. Also on board the warship are 100 Oxygen cylinders which arrived on Sunday morning, (May 23, 2021).

More updates

According to a tweet by the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, it has in partnership with LINDE, Tata Steel and Government of Jharkhand has sent 3000 much needed oxygen cylinders to Jharkhand.

Another warship INS Jalashwa reaches India carrying the largest consignment of LMO from ASEAN member countries.

According to the Indian Navy, the warship has 300 Metric Tonne of LMO and also on board is more than 3600 Oxygen cylinders and other medicial equipment which include ventilators and empty Cryogenic Containers. These have come in from Singapore & Brunei.