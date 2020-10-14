India gets Make In India boost in missile system! BrahMos equipped with indigenous booster

The flight test of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was one more major step in enhancing the indigenous content, the Ministry of Defence had said.

India gets ‘Make in India’ boost to its missile system after the flight testing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. The flight test of BrahMos featuring indigenous booster was done with an aim to enhance indigenous content in missile, said Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chief G Satheesh Reddy. It was a successful mission, Reddy said. Along with extended range, several indigenous systems incorporated in BrahMos missile system were also flight tested. Most of the indigenous systems, which were incorporated, have functioned to full satisfaction, the DRDO chief said adding that the indigenous content has gone up in BrahMos. The test was conducted on September 30. The flight test of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was one more major step in enhancing the indigenous content, the Ministry of Defence had said.

BrahMos is a surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile. The successful flight test of the missile featuring indigenous Booster and Airframe Section along with several other ‘Made in India’ sub-systems for the designated range was carried out at from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Balasore in Odisha.

The BrahMos land-attack Cruise Missile (LACM) has a top speed of Mach 2.8.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had congratulated all the personnel of DRDO and team BrahMos for the spectacular mission. The DRDO Chairman congratulated the scientific community and industry for this remarkable achievement, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

“The successful launch paved the way for the serial production of the indigenous booster and other indigenous components of the powerful BrahMos Weapon System realising Atmanirbhar Bharat pledge,” the Ministry of Defence said.