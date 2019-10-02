India gets Germany’s support on Article 370, German envoy says it is internal matter; Merkel to visit soon

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Ahead of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit India early next month, Germany has said that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal issue of India.

Interacting with the Indian Association of Foreign Affairs Correspondents in New Delhi, German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner said that the revocation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir are internal matters of India. However, he viewed the situation in the valley as a “challenge.”

Acknowledging that developments in Jammu and Kashmir are internal to India, the German envoy said that the situation has regional ramifications.

To a question about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s warning of a war with India during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Lindner said that things do not seem to be right in today’s era, adding, Germany would like human rights to be taken care of in Jammu and Kashmir.

The German envoy also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a restrained speech in contrast to Pakistan leader who was provocative in his address at the UNGA.

Expressing hope that there will be no second Kargil, the German envoy told the media that the fight against terrorism is more important than even a verbal war.

Indian Navy Scorpene class submarine INS Khanderi: It’s a deadly deep-sea predator



Sharing his impression of his earlier travels to Kashmir, the envoy that there is a shortage of employment and that people are tired of violence and the people are seeking boats, hotels, tourists and peace.

“The Indian government has said that the steps taken will help in the development and all this will change. So all are watching that it changes for the better,” he said.

German Chancellor’s visit

While the dates have not been announced officially, the visit is expected in the first week of November for the biennial summit-level meeting. Accompanied by a high-level official delegation, the focus during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on the fight against terrorism, climate change and defence cooperation. And will also cooperation in sectors including artificial intelligence, global warming, development and economic relations.