India Future Foundation and United Service Institution of India sign MoU to promote digital diplomacy, cyber security

Two of India’s leading think tanks India Future Foundation and United Service Institution of India have signed an MoU to synergise efforts in the fields of defence security, strategic affairs, digital and cyber diplomacy, cyber security, data protection and privacy.

“The dimension of warfare has changed drastically today with new non-kinetic warfare becoming more strident. Given this changing scenario, there is a strong need for the Indian Armed Forces to modernise, showcase their dominance in Information Technology and Cyber Space to deter any threats originating from adversaries or State backed terrorism or Hacktivists,” Kanishk Gaur, founder, India Future Foundation said.

Also Read | The emerging Sino-Indian military normal

“Hence, through this partnership IFF and USI of India will focus on training our armed forces the non-combat techniques used in non-kinetic warfare especially in handling cyber conflicts,” Gaur added.

As per the MoU, IFF and USI of India shall facilitate the capability and capacity development of the Armed Forces of other users. Further, they will jointly create an ecosystem to promote initiatives on Defence Security, Strategic Affairs, Digital and Cyber Diplomacy, Cyber Security, Data Protection and Privacy. The think tanks aim to make the ecosystem by synergising stakeholders, identifying training needs, empowerment of knowledge needs and through interactions and workshops.

Major General (Dr) Pawan Anand, AVSM (Retd), Distinguished Fellow, and Head USI-ANBI, stated that with the tremendous growth of cyberspace in India and the opportunities it has to offer, it “is also fraught with danger”.

Also Read | UK’s £100 billion defence budget for 2030 a tall ask says key analysis platform, Global Data

Speaking about the MoU, he said, “India has a thriving ecosystem of digital innovation with its startups, tech and service providers promising exponential growth in automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT). We lead the world in digital payments which trickles down to the micro level. Cyber space is brimming with opportunity but is also fraught with danger. As 5G and IoT takes over our infrastructure in a pervasive manner, and the defence ecosystem becomes ever so dependent on digital solutions, we felt the need to create a platform that provides thought leadership, identifies real issues and looks for implementable solutions.”

The MoU will also enable identification of indigenous levels in the fields of research and technology and promote exchange of ideas between USI of India and IFF.