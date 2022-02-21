India, France set roadmap for maritime security in Indo-Pacific; China continues illegal fishing around India

Both India and France have also declared the importance they attached to the international law of the sea and agreed to work together in the multilateral bodies to deal with the emerging challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

Amidst growing Chinese bullying in the Indo-Pacific, India and France have signed a roadmap on the Blue Economy and Ocean Governance. It was inked at the end of bilateral talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian over the weekend.

Dr Jaishankar is on a three day visit to the European nation.

Both countries have agreed to nurture a high quality dialogue on maritime security, which enables them to raise strategic issues in the Indo-Pacific and to adapt to new challenges due to the Chinese presence in the region. Both India and France have also declared the importance they attached to the international law of the sea and agreed to work together in the multilateral bodies to deal with the emerging challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

More about the Roadmap

The two countries are maritime nations and as part of the negotiations on the future biodiversity global framework, the two have agreed to work together for the further development and strengthening of marine protected areas throughout the globe.

Both countries have vast Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) and have dynamic maritime economic sectors like fisheries, naval industry, ocean observation, fisheries, marine ecosystem-based management and integrated coastal management, marine spatial planning, ports and shipping, scientific research, and marine technology and much more.

Also Read: China continues aggression from IOR to Pacific Ocean; Quad to meet, discuss strategy to control rogue Chinese Navy

According to the roadmap, both India and France follow International Law of the Sea and its compliance across the oceans and seas. Therefore, to strengthen the International Law of the Sea and adapt to the new challenges, the two countries will work together in negotiations and multilateral forums on issues related to regional sea conventions dealing with maritime affairs, International Seabed Authority, and the International Maritime Organisation, conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction (BBNJ) under the UNCLOS and much more.

Also, the two countries have decided to organize bilateral dialogue on Blue Economy and Ocean Governance, and share their best practices and support the ongoing and future cooperation.

How will this help?

The dialogue is critical for follow-up of cooperation projects in four pillars of the partnership between two countries: Economic; Institutional; Scientific and academic; and Infrastructures.

The roadmap also talks about the cooperation between the two sides ahead of the 5th session of the United Nations Environment Assembly in 2022, as this will help in supporting the initiation of negotiations for global agreement on micro plastic and marine plastic waste.

Agenda of the EAM in Paris

His visit comes after the Munich Security Conference in Germany. Besides meeting his counterpart, he will also meet with Minister for French Armed Forces Florence Parly and calling on French President Emmanuel Macron is expected.

He will hold a meeting with the Head of Mission conference of the Indian envoys in Europe. And address a conference of EU Foreign Ministers on Indo-Pacific.

Also Read: Chinese expansion in Pacific waters raise security concerns

Chinese Dominance in IUU Fishing in EEZs of other Nations

China continues its belligerence in South China Sea (SCS) and claims nearly all of the disputed SCS and has built artificial islands and military installations there. Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Taiwan, and the Philippines, all claim parts of it.

China is also involved in a dispute with Japan over the East China Sea. Both the South and East China Sea are rich in natural resources, minerals, and oil.

The role of Chinese maritime militia in fishing camouflage is well established and has been recognized by the PLA Daily in 2014. The PLA controls these “fishermen”, and their objectives overlap with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) agenda of “ocean grabbing”, a way of fishing during which the small fishermen of the countries in the region are denied the marine resources of their own EEZ. As these trawlers have space for storing live ammunition, a condition made mandatory for being called “Chinese fishing trawlers” and are equipped with sophisticated intelligence and surveillance systems, they amount to incremental strategies of asymmetrical advantage so as to possess a gradual maritime foothold within the water bodies surrounding India.

It blurs the line between combatants and non-combatants, a necessary condition for adhering to UNCLOS and the International Humanitarian Law (IHL). As a thumb rule, civilian trawlers are not allowed to carry live ammunition or surveillance mechanisms and forces. Chinese trawlers have provisions for all three. Besides that, fishing trawlers can potentially be used for trafficking drugs and arms from the Arabian Sea . The nexus of China, Pakistan and Taliban poses serious narcotics issues for India. Maritime security is hence at threat due to IUU.

Pacific Alliance Against IUU and Role of India

The key lesson for the Indian Ocean from the Pacific in combating IUU fishing is that a neighborhood can multiply monitoring control and surveillance (MCS)effectiveness through regional cooperation amongst coastal states. There is a huge opportunity for Pacific information exchange with organisations within the Indian Ocean region on vessel monitoring systems and data information sharing standards. The Pacific is now moving forward on electronic monitoring systems which are expected to help the fisheries observers. The Indian Ocean could learn much from the Pacific about standardised observer training of independent observers at a national level; it’s much less developed within the Indian Ocean than the Pacific.