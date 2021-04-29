  • MORE MARKET STATS

India focusing on procuring oxygen-related equipment to deal with COVID: FS Shringla

By: |
April 29, 2021 3:54 PM

India is looking at getting around 550 oxygen generating plants, 4,000 oxygen concentrators and 10,000 oxygen cylinders from abroad to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.

oxygen cylinder,Medical supplies are being sourced through direct procurement and other modes.

India is looking at getting around 550 oxygen generating plants, 4,000 oxygen concentrators and 10,000 oxygen cylinders from abroad to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday. Shringla also said that India is looking at procuring 400,000 units of Remdesivir medicine from Egypt besides exploring to get it from countries like the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan.

At a media media briefing, he said over 40 countries have come forward to offer assistance to India in view of the unprecedented situation. The foreign secretary said the government has been majorly focusing on procuring oxygen generators, concentrators, oxygen cylinders, cryogenic tankers as well as liquid oxygen.

Related News

He said the medical supplies are being sourced through direct procurement and other modes. Shringla said two special aircraft carrying large amounts of medical supplies from the US are expected to reach India by Friday and another one is likely in the next few days.

As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic, countries around the world have announced sending medical supplies to help it tide over the situation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. India focusing on procuring oxygen-related equipment to deal with COVID FS Shringla
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IAF airlifts 12 empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Bangkok, Singapore, Dubai
2Chinese Foreign Minister promises to do utmost in supporting India’s fight against COVID-19 surge
3Rajnath Singh talks to Singapore defence minister about reinforcing capacities to fight COVID pandemic