India faces threat of terrorists through sea-route as well, warns Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba

India is facing “a more serious version of terrorism”, said Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba today at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue. Lanba has said that there are reports which revealed that terrorists were being trained to carry out operations in several modus operandi including through the medium of the sea. Talking about the deadly Pulwama attack, Lanba said that India has witnessed the horrific scale of extremists attack just 3 weeks ago.

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Lanba said that the violence was perpetuated by extremists who were aided by “a state” which sought to destabilise India. Talking about the global nature of terrorism, Lanba said that terrorist groups have evolved across the globe. Speaking at the gathering of global experts from defence sector and diplomats in Delhi, Lanba said, the exponential growth of terror may well become a global problem in the near future.

The Indo-pacific region has witnessed multiple forms of terrorism in recent years and a few countries in this part of world have been spared by this cause, Lanba said. Lanba has said that the global nature which terrorism has acquired in recent times has further enhanced the scope of this threat. Lanba, however, has asserted that India has been continuously working to address this menace. He also asked the global community to act in concert to contain and eliminate terrorism, in all its forms.

A few days ago, Indian Navy said that it was ready to tackle and defeat any possible attempt by Pakistan in the maritime domain whether on surface, under sea and in air. The Defence spokesperson said when needed the Indian Navy has assured of a resolute, swift and strong response.

Sunil Lanba’s comments come within days of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carrying out “non-military preemptive” air strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot. The air strikes carried out by a fleet of IAF’s Mirage 2000 fighter jets successfully destroyed JeM’s biggest terror camp in the area.