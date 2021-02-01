  • MORE MARKET STATS

India expresses deep concern over coup in Myanmar; monitoring situation closely

By: |
February 1, 2021 11:39 AM

"We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely," Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

military coup in mayanmar, military takes over in mayanmar, Indian ministry of external affairs reaction to myanmar military coup,Aung San Suu Kyi detained at home arrest"We are monitoring the situation closely," Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. (IE Image)

India on Monday expressed “deep concern” over the military coup in Myanmar and detention of the country’s top political leaders, saying it has always been steadfast in supporting the democratic transition in that country.

In its reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs said India is monitoring the situation closely. “We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern. India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar,” the MEA said.

Related News

“We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely,” it said in a statement.

Myanmar’s military staged a coup on Monday and the country’s top leader Aung San Suu Kyi detained. According to media reports, an announcer on Myanmar’s military-owned Myawaddy TV declared on Monday morning that the military had taken control of the country for one year.

Myanmar’s leader Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the ruling party have been detained in an early morning raid, the spokesman for the governing National League for Democracy (NLD) was quoted as saying in the media.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. India expresses deep concern over coup in Myanmar monitoring situation closely
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to inaugurate HAL’s second LCA production line on Tuesday
2Coast Guard courageously ensuring our seas are safe: PM Modi
3Tejas Mark II to roll out next year; high-speed trials in 2023: HAL Chief R Madhavan