India expresses concerns over China-Pak Economic Corridor, says J&K an integral part of the country

India has rejected the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement issued by China and Pakistan. In the statement which was issued on Sunday China has reaffirmed its support to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and opposed any unilateral actions that could affect regional security.

The statement was issued at the end of the Chinese foreign minister’s recent visit to Pakistan.

While responding to media queries related to the joint statement, official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Raveesh Kumar said that ” Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and we reject the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement which has been issued by China and Pakistan after the recent visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister.”

India has also expressed concern about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project. This project is running illegally through the Indian territory which has been occupied by Pakistan since independence.

According to the official spokesperson, “India is resolutely opposed to any actions by other countries to change the status quo in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.” And called on all the parties to cease from such actions.

The Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi’s during his recently concluded two-day visit had meetings with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The Chinese minister also had meetings with President Arif Alvi and the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Expert views

According to former ambassador Anil Trigunayat, “The reaction of China and Pakistan in relation to Kashmir is expected because both the countries are illegally occupying parts of J&K and have consistently tried to change the geographies.

“China’s CPEC project is a part of the nefarious Sino-Pak design to yet again changes the ground situation and India has to object to this behavior and continuous violation. India’s very clearly informed China of its sovereignty and transparency concerns. Hopefully, the regional power like China will be mindful of India’s legitimate concerns,” Trigunayat adds.

Sharing his views, Prof Rajan Kumar, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, says, “China’s support to Pakistan is the main cause of regional instability in South Asia. China has outsourced its conflict with India to Pakistan, which happily engages in proxy-war war with India. Pakistan plays second fiddle to China expecting economic and diplomatic aid in return. Kashmir is an integral part of India and outside states should stop meddling in it. If India starts interfering in domestic issues of China and Pakistan, it won’t be easy for them either.”

“Having said that India should expedite its efforts to restore normalcy in Kashmir,” Rajan suggests.