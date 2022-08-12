India expresses concern over Taiwan Strait crisis

In its first reaction to the developments between Taiwan and China, India on Friday has expressed concern and pitched for exercising restraint. And has called for avoiding unilateral action to change the status quo in the region.

What did the MEA Spokesperson say?

At the weekly briefing in New Delhi on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in response to a question related to Taiwan Strait Crisis underlined the need for efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Skipping the mention of ‘One China’, in response to a question during the weekly briefing in New Delhi, official spokesperson of MEA Arindam Bagchi said: ‘India’s relevant policies are well known and consistent. They do not require reiteration’.

When was the `One China’ mentioned by India?

It was almost 17 years ago, in a joint statement issued in 2005.

Background

Following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial trip early this month to Taiwan it has further escalated the tense relationship between China, Taiwan, and the United States. The visit of the third highest ranking US politician to Taiwan was a reaffirmation of the US acknowledgment and recognition of Taiwan.

And China lost no time in launching extensive military drills around Taiwan and has conducted drills on the eastern flank of Taiwan. The eastern flank is a strategically vital area which is used for supplies to the military forces of the island. In fact China extended its largest-ever exercises around the self-ruled island it claims as its own beyond the four days originally scheduled.

Besides the military drills, China has also imposed economic sanctions on the island nation in an effort to isolate it on the international stage. According to reports, China is preparing to prevent entry or exit of military and commercial ships and block the entire island.