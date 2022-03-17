India expands its footprint in South America; To help Paraguay in space, security solutions and much more

This is one country in the region which has kept out China and for India this is the best opportunity to become a strategic partner of Paraguay in the space sector especially in an effort to drive its space programme at low cost.

Earlier this week, Yogeshwar Sangwan, India’s first envoy to South American nation Paraguay presented his credentials to President Mario Abdo Benitez of that country. This has now opened doors for Indian businesses to explore opportunities in that country in various sectors including defence exports, security solutions, agriculture, IT, space cooperation and much more.

Now, there is a full-fledged Indian mission in Paraguay, which is a reflection of the level of “approchement that both countries currently have and of the mutual desire to further strengthen existing ties,” stated an official statement issued by the Paraguayan Foreign Ministry. The ceremony took place at the government palace in Asunción, where President Mario Abdo Benitez, accompanied the National Chancellor, Dr Euclides Acevedo, were present.

Both India and Paraguay have been working towards deeper collaboration in various sectors including hi-technology, industrial and commercial sectors, pharmaceuticals, health and others. This is the first time that India has opened a full mission in that country, earlier there were concurrent ambassadors.

According to Ambassador of Paraguay in India Fleming Raul Duarte, both Paraguay and India are looking at new areas of cooperation like Hydropower, as the South American country is the number one global exporter of clean energy. It is also a member of the International Solar Alliance, an initiative led by India and France.

Capacity building in the field of cyber security and defence, as well as use of communication and information technologies will help in opening more opportunities for the youth of his country, the Paraguayan envoy said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Paraguay through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) requested for different applications to be adopted to fight against the pandemic. It plans to eventually adapt and adapt under India-Paraguay Scientific and Technological Cooperation.