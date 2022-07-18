India Engineering Center in 2023 to be opened next year by Pratt & Whitney

US based Pratt & Whitney is setting up a state-of-the-art Engineering Center (IEC) in Bengaluru. The centre which will become operational in January 2023 is expected to focus on providing contract engineering services. It will also give employment to more than 500 engineers and professionals when fully staffed.

The announcement of the state-of-the-art IEC was made on the sidelines of the ongoing Farnborough Air show.

According to an official company statement, this center will be co-located in Yelahanka, Bengaluru where Pratt & Whitney India Capability Center (ICC) is already existing, which is a world-class global supply chain support and operations center. This was set up in 2022 as part of United Technologies Corporation India Pvt Ltd (UTCIPL), and has employed around 200 people.

According to Ashmita Sethi, managing director of UTCIPL, “The Company’s growth in the country represents our strong ties and deep respect for the skills India offers, skills needed for the future of aviation.”

Investments made in India

So far the company has set up the R&D collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; ICC in Bengaluru; and state-of-the-art India Customer Training Center in Hyderabad. In all these locations a large number of employment opportunities have been generated.

About IEC

The India Engineering Center is going to be the first-of-its-kind investment for Pratt & Whitney in India. According to Geoff Hunt, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Pratt & Whitney, the IEC will leverage the engineering skills of the future Indian workforce.

Adding, “Pratt & Whitney continues to advance the world’s only fielded geared turbofan and develop sustainable propulsion for the next generation of propulsion.”

Also, with the company’s integrated global engineering operations, the IEC next year is expected to work in close coordination with the US, Poland, Canada and Puerto Rico. The recruitment of the first set of engineers and professionals to work at IEC has already started.

Paul Weedon, executive director, Engineering, Pratt & Whitney Canada has said that the IEC will allow the company to synergize with existing Pratt & Whitney Operations’ capabilities in India.