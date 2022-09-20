India & Egypt sign MoU in defence, focus on co-production of military platforms

India and Egypt will soon conduct more joint exercises at the bilateral level as well as exchange and training of the troops particularly in the area of counter-insurgency.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his bilateral meeting in Cairo with his Egyptian counterpart General Mohamed Zaki, following the inking of a MoU on defence cooperation, agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in defence and security. Both sides have also agreed to expand the defence cooperation across all areas of shared interest.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, for boosting the military ties between the two sides, they both agreed to share ideas which will help in deepening collaboration.

While Egypt expressed appreciation of India’s contribution towards global peace and stability, the two ministers also talked about regional issues of mutual interest. And also expressed satisfaction over the ongoing bilateral engagements in the defence relations.

Singh Calls on President of Egypt

Ahead of the bilateral meeting with his counterpart, defence minister Rajnath Singh had called on the top leadership of the Arab country President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on September 19, 2022.

And, during the meeting, the two agreed to deepen military cooperation between the two sides as well as strengthening cooperation in defence co-production, maintenance of military platforms and equipment as well as joint training.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence, during the meeting the president of Egypt expressed appreciation that military-to-military cooperation between the two countries has touched new heights. And also pointed out the bilateral relations between the two sides are well established through history.

During the talks President Sisi emphasized on the need for the two countries to exchange best practices and expertise to counter the threat of terrorism.

DefExpo

When the defence minister met his counterpart, he extended an invitation to the India-Africa Defence Dialogue and IOR Defence Ministers’ Conclave. These will take place during the DefExpo next month in Gandhinagar, starting October 18-22, 2022.

The minister also paid homage to the late Egyptian President Anwar El-Sadat when he visited his Tombstone and at the Unknown Soldier Memorial.

Bilateral Relations

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that the two countries are already cooperating in various fields including pharmaceuticals, space as well as sale of wheat.