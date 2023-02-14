India does not want to remain an assembly workshop; need to manufacture cutting-edge products, says Rajnath Singh

India does not want to remain an assembly workshop and is gearing up to manufacture cutting-edge military products towards self-reliance, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at Aero India 2023.

Rajnath Singh has called upon Indian and global industry leaders to design, develop and manufacture cutting-edge products, using critical technologies, within the country.

He was addressing over seventy CEOs of local and global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) during a Round Table organised as part of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru on February 13.

Make in India in defence

India is looking to sign defence manufacturing deals worth $9 billion during Aero India 2023. The government is in the midst of several key projects for the military. The government’s military modernisation drive has already earmarked several big-ticket capital acquisition programmes like fighter jets, submarines, and new light tanks among others.

In addition, many mega military projects are underway, including the procuring of fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF), Tejas Mk2 and a critical design and development programme for an aero engine.

The CEOs Round Table saw the participation from the global OEMs, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, General Atomics, Raytheon Technologies, and Safran, among others.

The leading Indian DPSUs which include Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, BEML Limited, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited, Larsen & Toubro and Bharat Forge participated in the roundtable.

The defence minister outlined that India does not want to remain just an assembly workshop and is looking to engage with friendly countries in defence and security based on sharing expertise and capabilities under the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the aero show on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reiterated, “From about $1.5 billion in 2021-21, India targets to export $5 billion worth of military hardware by 2025.” The government is also targeting a turnover of $25 billion in defence production by 2025.

India exports defence products to 75 countries. India is looking to export key military platforms and subsystems, including indigenously designed and developed Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH-DHRUV) to the Philippines, Mauritius and Ecuador and Russia-India venture BrahMos Aerospace’s supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines. HAL has also offered its ight Fighter Aircraft (LCA )Tejas for to Malaysia.

The defence minister highlighted the reforms undertaken by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the ease of doing business in India. These include setting up of defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu; simplification of industrial licensing processes; hike in the cap on FDI in defence; the opening of government trial and testing facilities for the private sector; increase in capital outlay for defence in Budget 2023-24 and launch of Technology Development Fund and Innovations for Defence Excellence.

He also stressed that indigenisation is the mantra for India today, unlike in the past when import was the default option. He said the CEOs Round Table will sow the seeds of successful new ventures and partnerships, boost investment, expand indigenous manufacturing and bolster the aerospace and defence ecosystem in India.

The CEO’s roundtable aimed to forge partnerships between domestic and global Industries of the aerospace and defence sector to address the present and future global needs and discuss the importance of supply chain strategy.

Major announcement

Many foreign OEMs made announcements regarding their plans for investments and collaborations including Safran, Boeing, Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Thales in the defence and aerospace sector.

General Atomics and Bharat Forge announced a collaboration in aircraft components and parts. Hensoldt announced the Design and Transfer of Technology (TOT) and IPR transfer of obstacle avoidance systems for Indian Helicopters and the co-development of Advanced Multi-Sensor Electro-optics Airborne Gimbals for the Indian and world markets.

Aero engine manufacturer, General Electric (GE) which is a US based entity is under contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited to provide a comprehensive digital solutions package to enhance the capabilities of the LM2500 marine gas turbines that power the Indian Navy’s IAC-1 Vikrant, which was commissioned in August 2022.

The GE is in discussion with the Indian government to jointly produce jet engines for fighter aircraft produced indigenously by India. A high-level team of the Indian government was in the US under the leadership of NSA (National Security Advisor) Ajit Doval to discuss the GE-414 engines selected by India to power the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk2 and the futuristic fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA)

The officials from MoD said the CEO Roundtable engaged industries for co-development and co-production to make India a Commercial Manufacturing Hub and base for global product support while exploring the Indian and Global markets.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane also attended the Round Table.