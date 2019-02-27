India demarches the acting Pak High Commissioner

By: | Updated: February 27, 2019 9:13 PM

The Pakistan official was also told about India’s objection to the Pakistan’s display of injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention.

India, India summons Pakistan High Commissioner, surgical strike 2, Syed Haider Shah, Ministry of External Affairs, Pakistan Air Force, indian air force strikeThe Pakistan official was also told about India’s objection to the Pakistan’s display of injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention. (ANI)

New Delhi summoned the Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah on Wednesday afternoon to lodge a strong protest at the unprovoked act of aggression by that country against India earlier today. This also included the violation of the Indian air space by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and hitting the Indian military posts at LoC by their troops. The Ministry of External Affairs conveyed to the Pakistan official that India had the right to take firm and decisive action to protect its national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity against any act of aggression or cross-border terrorism.

The Pakistan official was also told about India’s objection to the Pakistan’s display of injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention. And made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody. India also expects his immediate and safe return.

Also read| Geneva Conventions: Know all about international rule that guides treatment of PoWs

According to MEA officials, Pakistan was again handed a dossier with specific details of JeM complicity in Pulwama terror attack and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan.

The acting High Commissioner was asked to convey to its administration that India expects Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control. It was clearly conveyed that India reserves the right to take firm and decisive action to protect its national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity against any act of aggression or cross-border terrorism.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. India demarches the acting Pak High Commissioner
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition