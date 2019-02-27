India demarches the acting Pak High Commissioner

The Pakistan official was also told about India’s objection to the Pakistan’s display of injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention. (ANI)

New Delhi summoned the Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah on Wednesday afternoon to lodge a strong protest at the unprovoked act of aggression by that country against India earlier today. This also included the violation of the Indian air space by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and hitting the Indian military posts at LoC by their troops. The Ministry of External Affairs conveyed to the Pakistan official that India had the right to take firm and decisive action to protect its national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity against any act of aggression or cross-border terrorism.

The Pakistan official was also told about India’s objection to the Pakistan’s display of injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention. And made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody. India also expects his immediate and safe return.

Also read| Geneva Conventions: Know all about international rule that guides treatment of PoWs

According to MEA officials, Pakistan was again handed a dossier with specific details of JeM complicity in Pulwama terror attack and the presence of JeM terror camps and its leadership in Pakistan.

The acting High Commissioner was asked to convey to its administration that India expects Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorism emanating from territories under its control. It was clearly conveyed that India reserves the right to take firm and decisive action to protect its national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity against any act of aggression or cross-border terrorism.