India condemns bomb attacks near Kabul airport

India on Thursday strongly condemned the deadly bomb blasts near the Kabul airport and said the attacks reinforced the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and those providing sanctuaries to terrorists. The Associated Press, quoting Russian officials, reported that at least 13 people were killed and 13 wounded in the twin suicide bombings.
The Pentagon said a number of US “service members” were killed in the “complex attack” at the Kabul airport. “Today’s attacks reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a late night statement. It extended condolences to families of the victims of the attacks.
“India strongly condemns the bomb blasts in Kabul today. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack,” the MEA said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers also go out to the injured,” it said.
The explosions took place amid a scramble by various countries to evacuate their citizens and Afghan partners from Kabul before the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops. Thousands of Afghans were crowding around the Kabul airport for over a week, in a desperate attempt to flee the country fearing the Taliban’s brutality.
