  • MORE MARKET STATS

India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi

By: |
February 22, 2021 2:10 PM

India had an age-old experience in making arms and military equipment but after Independence, this capacity was not strengthened, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday,

pm narendra modi, defence budget, Union Budget's provisions in the defence sector,, pre independence ordinance factories, coronavirus period, defense staff postThe prime minister listed a series of measures taken by his government to boost self-reliance in the defence sector. (Reuters Image)

India had an age-old experience in making arms and military equipment but after Independence this capacity was not strengthened, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, asserting that now the country is committed to enhancing its capabilities in defence manufacturing at a fast pace.

Addressing a webinar on the effective implementation of the Union Budget’s provisions in the defence sector, the prime minister listed a series of measures taken by his government to boost self-reliance in the defence sector. “Before Independence we used to have hundreds of ordnance factories. In both the World Wars, arms were exported from India on a large scale, but after Independence due to a number of reasons, this system was not strengthened as much as it should have,” he said.

Related News

“The condition is such that even for small arms we have to look at other nations. India is amongst the biggest defence importers and this is not a matter of pride,” Modi stressed. He said it was not that the people of India do not have the talent or capability and pointed out that India did not make ventilators before the coronavirus period but now manufactures thousands of ventilators.

“An India that could reach Mars, could have made modern weapons also but it became an easy way to import weapons from abroad,” he said. But now India is working hard to change the situation and India is committed to enhance its capacities and capabilities at a fast pace, the prime minister asserted.

Modi said with initiatives like de-licensing, de-regulation, export promotion, foreign investment liberalisation, the government has taken several measures to give the defence manufacturing sector a boost. He said with establishment of the chief of defence staff post, bringing uniformity in the procurement process and induction of equipment has become easy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing PM Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India-China LAC issue: After 16-hours long talks, both countries agree to ‘further disengage’ in Ladakh
2Neighbourhood First: Foreign minister S Jaishankar leaves for visiting neighbours in IOR
3Atmanirbhar Bharat: GSL builds Damage Control Simulator for the Indian Navy at Port Blair