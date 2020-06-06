India-China top military brass meet: Know more about what led to the current situation

The Chinese side had an objection to India constructing a major road in the Finger area which is around the Pangong Tso Lake. (File photo)

In an effort to resolve month-long standoff along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, on Saturday, Indian and Chinese armies held Lieutenant General-level talks. While the Indian side was led by Lt General Harinder Singh, the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, the Chinese side was headed by the Commander of the Tibet Military District. The talks between the military commanders of both armies took place at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Maldo. This meeting point is on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

According to Indian Army’s official spokesperson, “Both the Indian and Chinese officials remain engaged through the without specifically mentioning the talks, an Indian Army spokesperson said: “To address the current situation in the India-China border areas, officials of both countries remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels.”

Saturday’s military level talks come close of the heels of diplomatic talks which took place on Friday. At the diplomatic talks, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both agreed to handle their “differences” through peaceful discussions.

After 12 rounds of talks between the local commanders of the two armies, and around three rounds of talks at the level of the major general-rank officials, there were no tangible outcomes. This has led to talks at Lieutenant General level talks on June 6, 2020.

As has been reported extensively by Financial Express Online at the military talks India will insist on restoring status quo ante in Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso and Gogra in eastern Ladakh.

They will oppose the huge build-up of the Chinese troops and heavy armoured vehicles in the region.

Also, the Chinese side will be asked to refrain from resisting the development of infrastructure being done by India on its side of the LAC.

The standoff has been going on for a month. The military leadership decided to adopt a firm the approach in dealing with the aggressive posturing by the Chinese troops in areas which are under dispute including Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie.

Reports suggest that the Chinese side has deployed around 2,500 troops in these locations as well have been building their infrastructure and enhancing weaponry.

Images from a satellite indicate that the Chinese side have been ramping up their defence infrastructure on its side of the LAC and also upgrading a military airbase 180 km from the Pangong Tso area.

What led to the standoffs?

The Chinese side had an objection to India constructing a major road in the Finger area which is around the Pangong Tso Lake.

Also, the construction of another road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley upset the Chinese.

In the Finger area in Pangong Tso, India carries out patrol.

Despite Chinese protests, India has already decided to carry on the development of infrastructure projects in eastern Ladakh.

Following a violent face-off between the Indian and 250 Chinese troops on May 5-6 the situation deteriorated on May 5-6 in eastern Ladakh.

The similar incident in Pangong Tso in north Sikkim took place on May 9.