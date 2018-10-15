India-China team up for Afghanistan; New Delhi, Beijing to jointly train Afghan diplomats

In her inaugural message external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, said that, “This marks the beginning of what we visualise as a long-term trilateral partnership for the benefit of Afghanistan.” (IE)

Ten Afghan diplomats will be jointly trained by India and China at a programme launched today at Foreign Services Institute (FSI) in New Delhi. This marks the start of a long term trilateral partnership for the benefit of Afghanistan. In an effort to give a fresh impetus to relations between India and China, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Wuhan, China, had decided that the two sides will jointly implement projects in Afghanistan.

In a message which was read out by FSI Director JS Mukul, Swaraj reiterated India’s commitment to partner with Afghanistan in its efforts to emerge as a united, peaceful, stable, inclusive and economically vibrant nation.

“Development partnership, based on the priorities of the government and the people of Afghanistan, has been the cornerstone of our multifaceted bilateral cooperation.”

Guided by the vision of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, the government has embarked on an ambitious development partnership programme with commitment of over $ 3 bn, which included building infrastructure; developing human resource; enhancing connectivity; and promoting trade & investment links. So far India has constructed the Friendship dam in Herat, Parliament Building in Kabul, and has operationalized of Chabahar port in Iran.

Since both India and Afghanistan are close neighbours and strategic partners, in 2017, New Delhi embarked on the next generation New Development Partnership in an effort to bring prosperity to all 34 provinces of Afghanistan through High Impact Community Development projects; drinking water supply for Kabul city by building Shatoot / Lalandhar Dam; rehabilitation of refugees by providing low-cost housing in Nangarhar, among others.

Capacity building is another priority area where India is giving scholarship and training programmes for over 3,500 Afghan nationals every year. In 2018, a scholarship scheme for the next of kin of martyrs of the Afghan National Defence & Security Forces as been started.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a message read out by the country’s Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui, said Xi and Modi had identified Afghanistan as a priority partner. Adding, that the two countries supported an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led peace process.