India-China talks remain inconclusive! China unrealistic, India pushes for early resolutions

Both sides have agreed to keep communications open and to maintain stability and peace in the region. (Representational image: PTI)

The Chinese side on Sunday during the 13th round of Senior Commanders failed to provide any forward looking proposals to deal with the ongoing standoff between the armies of India and China along the Line of Actual Control. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas. According to a very strong statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Army, “For resolving the remaining areas, the Indian side had made constructive suggestions. The Chinese side was not agreeable.”

Adding, “The Chinese side could not offer any forward looking proposals.”

On Sunday (Oct 10, 2021) the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point, finding a resolution to the remaining issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh was on top of the agenda.

What does the Indian statement say?

During talks the Indian side had pointed out that China is responsible for the situation along the LAC as it has unilaterally tried to alter the status quo. This has been done in violation of the bilateral agreements in place.

To restore peace and tranquility in the remaining areas along the LAC in Western Sector, India has urged the Chinese side to take appropriate steps in the remaining areas.

According to the statement the Indian side had emphasized that a resolution on the remaining areas would facilitate progress in the India-China bilateral relations.

While India made constructive suggestions in an effort to resolve the remaining areas, the Chinese side did not agree. China failed to put forward and forward looking proposals during the talks which had started at 10.30 am and ended around 7 pm on Sunday (Oct 10, 2021).

The Indian side had also suggested that the resolution should be in accordance with the guidance which was provided by the foreign ministers of both countries during a meeting in Dushanbe.

Both sides have agreed to keep communications open and to maintain stability and peace in the region.

The Indian side in the official statement expressed hope that the Chinese side will fully abide by the existing protocols and agreements already existing and will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues.

What was agreed in Dushanbe in September?

When the foreign ministers of India and China had met in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, the two had agreed that the remaining issues should be resolved at the earliest.

The situation so far

There have been several rounds of talks between the armies of India and China since May 2020 at various levels including diplomatic, military as well as political. And in all these different talks the focus of India has been to peacefully find solutions to the ongoing standoff between the two sides.

The friction points that need to be addressed and resolved include Depsang, Hot Springs, and Demchok.

As reported earlier, officials have said that an agreement on Hot Springs is within reach, however, Depsang and Demchok are tough to resolve as they are legacy issues.

Through several rounds of negotiations, there has been disengagement in some of the areas. However, thousands of Chinese PLA troops remain deployed in forward areas along the LAC.

The Chinese continue their belligerence and have no credible explanation for amassing a huge number of troops and building infrastructure in the region which is in contravention of several agreements between the two countries.

The Indian Army chief as well as the external affairs minister S Jaishankar, have stressed that Indian troops will continued to be deployed to match the Chinese, unless there was both disengagement and de-escalation and a return to normalcy.