India-China talks essential to ensure no future flare-ups: Expert

Amidst the 30 months long standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops in the eastern sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), a fresh round of Corps Commander Level talks took place on Dec 20, 2022 at Chushul, Moldo. This was the 17th round of talks since 2020 following the violent attack by the Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in which the Indian army had lost 20 personnel.

The Corps-Commander level talks had last taken place on July 17, 2022.

Sharing his views with Financial Express Online, Lt Col Manoj K Channan, Veteran and Defence Analyst, says, “Keeping in view the recent clashes at the Yangtze on the 09th of December, leading to a scuffle which caused injuries to troops on both sides of the LAC in the Eastern Sector, these talks were essential to ensure that no flare-ups take place in the Western Region.”

It has already been reported earlier this year that External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had met Chinese Foreign minister and State Councillor Wang Yi, and very recently in Bali during the G-20 foreign ministers meeting. India has been calling for an early resolution to the more than 30 month standoff.

According to him, the other reason these talks were held could be the internal situation in China besotted with Covid cases having overwhelmed the government authorities and reportedly a large number of deaths. “The economy is also under stress, and it would be understandable that the PLA has been ordered to keep things quiet.”

If one revisits April 2020, when India was under a lockdown due to the global pandemic of COVID-19, the PLA exploited the opportunity for a large-scale deployment along the LAC in the Ladakh region. “The Chinese intent is clear that it would continue to make demands on territory under dispute as its long-term aim,” Lt Col Channan opines.

“The winter season is not likely to witness any change in the ground situation, and the mirror deployment will continue by the Indian Army. The Government of India is investing in improving the infrastructure along the LAC to ensure that adverse weather conditions do not hamper the operations in the region,” he observes.

The joint statement issued on Thursday stated that the talks were held following the guidance provided by the state leaders.

G20 Related meeting in Arunachal Pradesh

According to the Indian Army Veteran, “President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi have maintained a stoic silence. The brief meeting of the two leaders during the dinner at the G 20 summit in Bali was an informal exchange of pleasantries. It would be interesting to see if the Chinese President visits India, as now India is the President of the G 20 group of Nations. The meetings of the G 20 are planned across the country, including Arunachal Pradesh which will surely irk the Chinese.” “Dialogue is the way forward, as any escalation on the LAC is not in the interest of both countries,” he states.