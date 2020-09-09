India-China standoff: What is Special Frontier Force? Everything you need to know about the covert group

India-China standoff: The SFF units are not part of the Indian Army. (Reuters image)

Many people in India are now acquainted with the name of Nyima Tenzin. Tenzin was a Special Frontier Force (SFF) soldier whose funeral took place in Leh, Ladakh. The funeral was attended by BJP leader Ram Madhav on Monday. Tenzin was doing his patrol duty when he accidentally stepped on a landmine dating back to the 1962 war and died. Another SFF soldier Yeshi Tenzin was injured, as per a report by Indian Express. In Himachal Pradesh’s McLeod Ganj, the Tibetan community took out a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to SFF commando Tenzin, as per ANI report.

After this incident, there have been public queries about Special Frontier Force. The Special Frontier Force is a covert outfit that was raised by the Intelligence Bureau in the aftermath of the 1962 Sino-India war. Earlier, the SFF used to recruit Tibetan exiles but now it has a mixture of Tibetans and Gorkhas. Initially, the SFF was named Establishment 22.

Presently, SFF comes under the purview of the Cabinet Secretariat. At the ground level, the SFF is headed by an Inspector General. The Inspector-General is an Army officer of the rank of Major General. The units comprising the SFF are known as ‘Vikas battalions’.

The SFF units are not part of the Indian Army. However, the SFF does function under the Indian Army’s operational control. SFF units have their own rank structures. These positions hold the equivalent status with the Indian Army ranks. However, SFF jawans are special forces personnel. They are highly trained for a variety of tasks, as per IE report.