India-China standoff: US President Donald Trump says ‘willing to mediate’ to diffuse border dispute

US President Donald Trump has tweeted that the United States is willing to mediate in the current state of heightened tension between India and China, in order to diffuse the tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

In his tweet, Donald Trump said: “We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!”

In the recent past, several areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh region and North Sikkim have witnessed a major military build-up by both the Indian and Chinese armies.

The escalating tension between both Indian and Chinese armies has led to two separate face-offs.

India has accused the Chinese side of hindering patrolling by the Indian Army along the LAC in Sikkim and Ladakh and quashed China’s accusations that the Indian troops trespassed across to the Chinese side.

India has always had a very responsible approach towards border management, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has said, adding that it was also deeply committed towards protecting its sovereignty and security, PTI reported.

The MEA also added that all Indian activities were carried on its own side of the border.