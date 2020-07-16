India-China Standoff: Second round of disengagement focus of commanders talks, says Indian Army

Amidst rising tensions along the Line of Actual Control, on July 5 the Special Representatives of both countries had met and the focus of talks which lasted almost two hours was on complete disengagement. (IE photo)

The marathon talks between the Army Commanders of India and China which lasted for almost 15 hours, was in line with the consensus reached between the Special Representatives of both sides earlier this month for complete disengagement. According to the Indian Army official spokesperson Col Aman Anand, “The Commanders from the Indian Army and the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) of China on July 14, held the fourth round of talks at Chushul, on the Indian side. During discussions, the Senior Commanders had reviewed the progress made on the implementation of the disengagement in the first phase. The two sides also discussed further steps to be taken to complete the disengagement.”

“The two sides are having regular meetings at both diplomatic and military level, as both sides remain committed to the main objective of total disengagement. The process of dis-engagement needs constant verification and is very intricate,” added Col Anand.

After the Commanders marathon talks

There was a review meeting on the discussions that lasted almost 15 hours and the progress made so far. Also, this is important as the defence minister Rajnath Singh is going on a visit to the Ladakh region to review the security situation there as well as to interact with Indian Army soldiers who are deployed there. He will be also going to Jammu and Kashmir.

The two commanders who had started their meeting at 11.30 am on Tuesday finished talks at 2 am on Wednesday and the focus was on the finalization of details for the next round of disengagement.

What was up for discussion?

The Round Four of talks were primarily focused on working out details for the second phase of disengagement from the standoff areas especially Pangong Tso. The Indian side insisted that the Chinese pullback their massive troop deployment, heavy tanks and other heavy machinery and air defences deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It was also pointed to the Chinese side that this was in violation of the boundary agreements between the two countries. As it was a hindrance to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control.

On Tuesday the Indian side was led by Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps Lt Gen Harinder Singh, and the Chinese side by Major General Liu Lin, who is the commander of the South Xinjiang military region.

The two countries have held discussions at the military level on June 6, 22 and 30, where Indian side has been focused on the restoration of the status quo ante of April. And have also been insisting on the withdrawal of the massive deployment by the Chinese side along the LAC.

Diplomatic Engagement

The two sides are diplomatically engaged over the tensions along the border since the first clash on May 5, at Pangong Tso.