India-China Standoff: Rajnath Singh tells Chinese to de-escalate, disengage soon to maintain peace, tranquillity at LAC

On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Moscow, during his frank and in-depth talks with his Chinese counterpart, defence minister Rajnath Singh pushed for an early disengagement and de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control.

In his talks with his counterpart, Singh talked about the Chinese aggressive behaviour and attempts to change the status quo unilaterally was in violation of bilateral agreements.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Saturday afternoon, the meeting with General Wei Fenghe, State Councillor and Defence Minister of China on 4th September in Moscow was at the Chinese request. At the end of the talks which lasted for two hours and twenty minutes the two agreed that there needs to be a peaceful solution through dialogue.

“India’s position on the developments in the last few months along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and in the Galwan valley in the Western Sector of the India-China Border Areas was conveyed during the meeting, “ the statement said.

The defence minister in his talks also highlighted the aggressive behaviour of the Chinese troops who have been trying to unilaterally change the status quo along the region. “These were not only in violation of the bilateral agreements between the two countries but also was against the understanding reached between the Special Representatives of two sides.”

The minister told the Chinese side that India has always been maintaining a responsible approach towards the border management. And cautioned them against undermining India’s determination to protect its sovereignty and integrity.

According to the MoD statement, the Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister of suggested both sides should implement the consensus reached between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping. He too talked about adhering to the bilateral agreements between the countries, and to try resolving the issues through dialogue and consultation.”

Singh also stated that the peace and tranquillity on the India-China Border area was critical for further development of relations, hence both should take guidance from the consensus of the leaders.

And urged the Chinese side to work with Indian side for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong Lake. And in accordance with the agreements between the two sides to also de-escalation in border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols on the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

Singh urged the Chinese to handle the situation responsibly and not escalate the tensions.

During talks, it was suggested that both sides should continue their talks through both diplomatic as well as military channels and to restore peace.